How To Make A Home Made Free Renewable Energy Generator
TheRealCDwagg
TheRealCDwagg
69 views • 12 months ago

This is a guide on how to build your own Free Renewable Energy Generator. It's a device that's for off grid purposes. Including powering up electronics.


Here is the link to my Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/TheRealCDog/membership


Here are the links to purchase the items for building the device:


LiTime 12V 12Ah LiFePO4 Lithium Battery, Built-In 12A BMS, 153.6W Output Power

https://www.litime.com/products/litime-12v-12ah-lifepo4-lithium-battery-4000-deep-cycles-built-in-12a-bms-153-6w-output-power-perfect-for-fish-finder-toys-led-light-security-camera-outdoor-camping


10-Watt Monocrystalline Solar Panel Battery Charger and Maintainer

https://www.homedepot.com/p/Renogy-10-Watt-Monocrystalline-Solar-Panel-Battery-Charger-and-Maintainer-RSP10BM/315503043


20-Watt Polycrystalline Solar Panel for 12-Volt Charging

https://www.homedepot.com/p/NATURE-POWER-20-Watt-Polycrystalline-Solar-Panel-for-12-Volt-Charging-23208/301840529


Tactical Ammo/Utility Box

https://www.harborfreight.com/tactical-ammoutility-box-64113.html


Klein-Kurve Long-Nose Wire Stripper, Wire Cutter, Crimping Tool

https://www.homedepot.com/p/Klein-Tools-Klein-Kurve-Long-Nose-Wire-Stripper-Wire-Cutter-Crimping-Tool-1009SEN/303137472


18awg Silicone Electrical Wire Cable 2 Colors (13.2ft Each) 18 Gauge Stranded Tinned Copper Wire Flexible and Soft for DIY

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08F7F6PH4?starsLeft=1&ref_=cm_sw_r_apan_dp_2JDD8C6TTB0QYQ7RGX6C&th=1


Cigarette Lighter Socket 12V Splitter with Rocker Toggle Switch, Dual Quick Charge 3.0 Aluminum Metal 12 Volt USB Outlet with LED Voltmeter, Waterproof Cigarette Lighter Adapter Female Socket Plug DC

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08XVXT4FF?psc=1&ref=ppx_yo2ov_dt_b_product_details


10Amp 12 Volt MPPT Solar Charge Controller, Bateria Power Intelligent Portable Solar Panel Controller, Max PV 150W 30Voc Solar Regulator for Gel AGM Lead-Acid, Lithium LiFePO4 Battery (SunRock 10)

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BNKGC5SM?ref=ppx_yo2ov_dt_b_product_details&th=1

150-Watt Power Strip Inverter

https://www.homedepot.com/p/PowerDrive-150-Watt-Power-Strip-Inverter-PWD150S/320809613


DaierTek Waterproof Toggle Switch 12V DC 30A Heavy Duty 2 Pin ON Off SPST with Weatherproof Boot Cap Cover for Auto Car Marine Boat -2 Pack

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07T6XWZKN?starsLeft=1&ref_=cm_sw_r_cso_em_apan_dp_CWYHSM76QRK3T7XM0C4K


Wirefy Crimping Tool For Insulated Electrical Connectors - Ratcheting Wire Crimper - Crimping Pliers - Ratchet Terminal Crimper - Wire Crimp Tool 22-10 AWG

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07GFLWKTT?starsLeft=1&ref_=cm_sw_r_cso_em_apan_dp_A0QV3QJD1861V2M7B5DV&th=1

Keywords
preppinghow tosurvivaltechnologyfree energyoff gridsolar panelhow to build
