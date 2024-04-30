How To Make A Home Made Free Renewable Energy Generator

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is a guide on how to build your own Free Renewable Energy Generator. It's a device that's for off grid purposes. Including powering up electronics.
Here is the link to my Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/TheRealCDog/membership
Here are the links to purchase the items for building the device:
LiTime 12V 12Ah LiFePO4 Lithium Battery, Built-In 12A BMS, 153.6W Output Power
https://www.litime.com/products/litime-12v-12ah-lifepo4-lithium-battery-4000-deep-cycles-built-in-12a-bms-153-6w-output-power-perfect-for-fish-finder-toys-led-light-security-camera-outdoor-camping
10-Watt Monocrystalline Solar Panel Battery Charger and Maintainer
https://www.homedepot.com/p/Renogy-10-Watt-Monocrystalline-Solar-Panel-Battery-Charger-and-Maintainer-RSP10BM/315503043
20-Watt Polycrystalline Solar Panel for 12-Volt Charging
https://www.homedepot.com/p/NATURE-POWER-20-Watt-Polycrystalline-Solar-Panel-for-12-Volt-Charging-23208/301840529
Tactical Ammo/Utility Box
https://www.harborfreight.com/tactical-ammoutility-box-64113.html
Klein-Kurve Long-Nose Wire Stripper, Wire Cutter, Crimping Tool
https://www.homedepot.com/p/Klein-Tools-Klein-Kurve-Long-Nose-Wire-Stripper-Wire-Cutter-Crimping-Tool-1009SEN/303137472
18awg Silicone Electrical Wire Cable 2 Colors (13.2ft Each) 18 Gauge Stranded Tinned Copper Wire Flexible and Soft for DIY
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08F7F6PH4?starsLeft=1&ref_=cm_sw_r_apan_dp_2JDD8C6TTB0QYQ7RGX6C&th=1
Cigarette Lighter Socket 12V Splitter with Rocker Toggle Switch, Dual Quick Charge 3.0 Aluminum Metal 12 Volt USB Outlet with LED Voltmeter, Waterproof Cigarette Lighter Adapter Female Socket Plug DC
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08XVXT4FF?psc=1&ref=ppx_yo2ov_dt_b_product_details
10Amp 12 Volt MPPT Solar Charge Controller, Bateria Power Intelligent Portable Solar Panel Controller, Max PV 150W 30Voc Solar Regulator for Gel AGM Lead-Acid, Lithium LiFePO4 Battery (SunRock 10)
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BNKGC5SM?ref=ppx_yo2ov_dt_b_product_details&th=1
150-Watt Power Strip Inverter
https://www.homedepot.com/p/PowerDrive-150-Watt-Power-Strip-Inverter-PWD150S/320809613
DaierTek Waterproof Toggle Switch 12V DC 30A Heavy Duty 2 Pin ON Off SPST with Weatherproof Boot Cap Cover for Auto Car Marine Boat -2 Pack
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07T6XWZKN?starsLeft=1&ref_=cm_sw_r_cso_em_apan_dp_CWYHSM76QRK3T7XM0C4K
Wirefy Crimping Tool For Insulated Electrical Connectors - Ratcheting Wire Crimper - Crimping Pliers - Ratchet Terminal Crimper - Wire Crimp Tool 22-10 AWG
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07GFLWKTT?starsLeft=1&ref_=cm_sw_r_cso_em_apan_dp_A0QV3QJD1861V2M7B5DV&th=1