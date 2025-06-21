Red Pill Nation Hangout #445

1. 14:11 LA Riots are exposed multiple times as Astroturf

2. 42:31 No Kings Day turns into nothing burger despite claims on MSM and leftist sites

3. 1:02:13 Democratic Members of Congress Assassinated Leftists attempt to blame Trump

4. 1:27:40 Israel sends jets into attack Iran, creating yet another international incident

5. 1:54:34 Bluesky is officially collapsing now

6. 2:10:54 Ballerina fails at the Box Office not because the movie is bad. But because how Hollywood has been acting





