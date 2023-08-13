© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CAPTURED : DEWs (Directed Energy Weapons) IN ACTION
DEWs (Directed Energy Weapons) are no longer the stuff of conspiracy theory. In the last few months in the US, there have been a number of incidents where DEW, laser weapons and perhaps other high-tech energy weapons have been openly deployed against the American people: https://humansarefree.com/2019/02/are-laser-and-directed-energy-weapons-being-used-against-the-american-people.html
DIRECT ENERGY WEAPON IN ACTION - DEW WEAPON IN ACTION
https://www.roxytube.com/v/tlctit
https://www.bitchute.com/video/r2HQp5hAwpcT/✳EERIE GREEN LIGHTNING (DEWS?) ACCOMPANIES 6.9M 🌄EARTHQUAKE IN MEXICO - 7 SEPT 2021✳
https://www.bitchute.com/video/g433KUOCWCvp/INFOWARS REPORT ON DIRECT ENERGY WEAPONS (D.E.W.S)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/tli2YSUpRYI4/DEW - Directed Energy Weapons [GhostEzra]
https://www.roxytube.com/v/5djgfSSIXTHSENSE EXCLUSIVE ENHANCEMENT - 5G TOWER WHACKED BY DEW? https://www.bitchute.com/video/0gNqLQj1oWxh/
👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon
https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf
👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier
https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf
👉 ClimateViewer
https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos
