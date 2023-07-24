BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Club of Rome & WEF member Dennis Meadows called for culling of 6 billion out of 7 billion people
Sovereign Truth
Sovereign Truth
1134 followers
136 views • 07/24/2023

"Smart Dictatorship" Club of Rome eugenicist and author of "The Limits To Growth", Dennis Meadows explains the Great Culling to be implemented in a "peaceful" way via a "Smart" dictatorship (achieved via the "Smart City").

"We need to reduce the world's population from 7 billion to 1 billion, and hopefully the culling can be peaceful," said Dennis Meadows.


The Club of Rome's "The Limits to Growth" is modeling pseudoscience to justify depopulation:


Keywords
agendapeopledepopulationmeadowscullingromeresetclubwefdennice
