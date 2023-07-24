Club of Rome & WEF member Dennis Meadows called for culling of 6 billion out of 7 billion people

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"Smart Dictatorship" Club of Rome eugenicist and author of "The Limits To Growth", Dennis Meadows explains the Great Culling to be implemented in a "peaceful" way via a "Smart" dictatorship (achieved via the "Smart City").
"We need to reduce the world's population from 7 billion to 1 billion, and hopefully the culling can be peaceful," said Dennis Meadows.
The Club of Rome's "The Limits to Growth" is modeling pseudoscience to justify depopulation: