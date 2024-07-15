Trump Prophecy 2024!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Years ago, when people told us that Trump was Cyrus, God's anointed, we laughed.
After Trump survived yesterday's assassination attempt, he sounds like he's anointed by God to accomplish something during the end of days.
What must Trump do for God?
Let's examine why Trump is a prophetic modern day Cyrus.