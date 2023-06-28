🤡 Conscription goes Wrong in Ukraine - Payback's a Bitch!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🤡 Conscription goes wrong in Ukraine
Military commissars stop two men to inspect their subpoenas ahead of sending them to the front.
Unfortunately for the commissars, one of the men had no interest of going to the front.
In his desperation the commissar uses his pepper spray...which he ends up spraying on himself.