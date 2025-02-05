Brighteon Broadcast News, Feb 5, 2025 – USAID UNMASKED – smoking gun financial ties to illegal COVID BIOWEAPONS development in Wuhan

- Brighton Broadcast News Introduction and AI Music Announcement (0:00)

- RFK Jr's Senate Confirmation Process (2:41)

- Ethical Considerations and RFK Jr's Strategy (11:31)

- Critique of Big Pharma and Government Control (11:47)

- Global Competition and Health Implications (19:10)

- USAID and Bill Gates' Threats (29:59)

- Wuhan Institute of Virology and Bio-Weapons (34:38)

- AI Self-Awareness and Future Implications (42:49)

- China's Role in AI and Global Knowledge (58:07)

- Music Video and AI-Generated Music (1:07:31)

- Off-Grid Prepping and Survival Skills (1:18:54)

- Interview with Colonel Douglas MacGregor (1:21:13)

- America's Declining Global Influence (1:23:39)

- Trump's Misguided Policies and Energy Independence (1:25:43)

- USAID and Regime Change Policies (1:30:27)

- Trump's New Administration and Potential for Change (1:33:00)

- The Crisis in Ukraine and Russia's Perspective (1:43:45)

- The Potential for Peace and Russia's Security Concerns (1:48:10)

- The Middle East and Israel's Challenges (1:54:06)

- Egypt's Role and the Potential for War (1:59:29)

- Mexico and the US Military's Role (2:03:43)

- The Importance of Securing the Border (2:06:15)





