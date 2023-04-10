De-dollarization Is A BFD

Hyperinflation Is The Point

* If the U.S. loses the $ as a reserve currency, it’s going to create big problems.

* We haven’t had hyperinflation because, as we keep printing currency, foreign gubments suck it up into global circulation.

* When the world dumps those $, they will flood back into America like you’ve never seen before — creating hyperinflation.





The full episode is linked below.





The Dan Bongino Show | 10 April 2023

https://rumble.com/v2hdhl4-soros-blackrock-and-bud-light-ep.-1987-04102023.html

