De-dollarization Is A BFD

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hyperinflation Is The Point
* If the U.S. loses the $ as a reserve currency, it’s going to create big problems.
* We haven’t had hyperinflation because, as we keep printing currency, foreign gubments suck it up into global circulation.
* When the world dumps those $, they will flood back into America like you’ve never seen before — creating hyperinflation.
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 10 April 2023
https://rumble.com/v2hdhl4-soros-blackrock-and-bud-light-ep.-1987-04102023.html