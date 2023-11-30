WHAT IF YOU GO INTO THE WATER WITH YOUR CLOTHES ON? TURN YOUR PANTS INTO A LIFE JACKET. HERE IS HOW

Subscribe to my channel here: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/jim-crenshaw/

In 1984 Frank Zappa told us exactly what was happening and was going to happen to us today

https://www.bitchute.com/video/qcI0ZzNQR76k/

Here's some examples of fake human bodies used for CGI war scenes and mainstream "terror" operations:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/GSCRlb9GZqsi/

If Dragons🐉did not exist...then what are these?

https://www.bitchute.com/video/V56eQgd7WP6b/

Lab "raised" chicken leg. You would think after cooking it would be dead. Nope. Holy crap.🐔😳

https://www.bitchute.com/video/CnoRljKFO6gE/

An ex servant of the Queen and Prince Phillip tells what she saw.💐

https://www.bitchute.com/video/ApQpkjP9Pww9/

The Giant discovered November 2017 in a cave in Krabi Thailand.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/eoIsuWOK4B1B/

THE DEVIL'S DOLLY! THE ELITE'S ARE NOW PUSHING "AGELESS ROCK STAR" DOLLY PARTON TO GROOM SOCIETY:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/cvXnKsjO3ro5/

Alexa says the 20,000 homeless people were taken to a place called Varsha Basera (links below)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/lPDguYl0r84h/

How to charge your body's batteries and what steals our energy from us (great information)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/bSqUeNuIVBWU/B/

This is pretty wild: What has been done will be done again; there is nothing new under the sun.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/FAKQYilvbagx/

What Christians Aren't Taught About Zionism

https://www.bitchute.com/video/Pspns1qh8D7z/

Jordan Maxwell explains why the U.S. military leaves soldiers behind like they did in Viet Nam

https://www.bitchute.com/video/PZ1OaGwgjijy/

Microscopic images found hiding in the $100 dollar bill...WOW😳💵

https

Agenda 2030 projections moved up to 2025 - 200 million Americans to be killed 💉(Deagle projections)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/q8fVnTG1M8wH/





Shared from and subscribe to:

Jim Crenshaw

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/NYZMjDr6JOG3/



