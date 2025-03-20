The Backfires’ Alex Gomez - GEAR MASTERS Ep. 560

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On this episode of DTB’s “Gear Masters”, Alex Gomez, guitarist/vocalist of the indie rock band, The Backfires, shows off the gear that he uses onstage, while on the "This Is Not An Exit Tour" with Foxtide and Mercury. The Backfires is currently supporting their newest album, This Is Not An Exit.
PLAY THE SAME GEAR:
Fender Telecaster HH Guitar - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/K0Xvmy
Gretsch Hollow Body Guitar - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/mOEJqa
Way Huge Aqua-Puss Analog Delay Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/qzxL9N
Strymon BlueSky Reverb Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/xL5jaR
Boss TU-3 Tuner Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/DyeZGa
Boss CS-3 Compression Sustainer - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/QjnvLx
MXR Micro Amp Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/POVvEN
Way Huge Angry Troll Boost Pedal - https://tidd.ly/4bZZ3RR
Source Audio True Spring Reverb Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/19PMBa
Pro Co Rat Distortion Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/JKVv6r
Way Huge Red Llama Overdrive Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/BnyV3x
Vox AC30 Amp - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/WydveG
Dunlop Tortex Yellow Picks (.73mm) - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/09jM6P
Sennheiser e935 Microphone - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/nXEZKo
VIDEO INFO:
Film Date - January 30, 2025
Location - Subterranean in Chicago, IL
VIDEO SUMMARY:
00:00 Introduction
00:30 Guitars
05:14 Pedalboard
08:10 Amp
10:05 Picks & Microphone
Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, Machine Gun Kelly, Papa Roach, and thousands of others, over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, and "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage.
