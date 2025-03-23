© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
South Korea has declared a state of emergency amid multiple forest fires.
Around 1,500 people have been evacuated due to intense wildfires. Tragically, four people have died and six others have been injured.
The fire in the southeastern province of Sancheon is spreading rapidly due to strong winds, according to Yonhap News Agency.