Galerians (1999, Playstation), part 7 [final part]

Note: I did not have enough Delemetor to finish the last stage, so I used a cheat instead of playing through the whole game again. I know, not my best playthrough.



Galerians is an action-adventure and survival horror game developed by Polygon Magic and published by ASCII Entertainment (in Japan) and Crave Entertainment (in North America, Europe and Australia).



Somewhere in the future, scientists are conducting experiments on children. They work on giving them psychic powers by injecting drugs. Among them is a teenage boy called Rion. One day, Rion is given a new dose of drug much quicker than before, leading to him almost dying and loosing his memories completely. However, he manages to free from his shackles. You then take over playing as Rion, trying to find a way out of the research complex and to find out about your past.



Galerians is an action-adventure similar to Resident Evil, using tank controls and real-time 3D characters in front of 2D backgrounds which are shown from various (fixed) camera angles, depending on your position in the room. Rion can use so-called PPECs (Psychic Power Enhancement Chemicals) to gain several offence powers, like creating an energy wave or setting enemies on fire. The attacks need to be charged, and it takes a few seconds for the attack to charge to full potential. Using the powers depletes the drugs in his body. To "reload" them, Rion must inject himself with additional drugs. There is also a kind of "sight" or telepathic power which can give clues when used upon objects, and also sometimes manipulate objects. Taking damage, getting stressed and using his powers will raise a so-called AP (absorption points) meter. If the meter is full, Rion loose control of his offensive powers and walks more slowly. Enemies (except for bosses) close to him will be killed automatically, but in return Rion's will drop continuously. Taking a certain drug will lower the AP again.

