AMERICA being XXX'ED OUT Prophesied in Genesis 48???
End the global reset
65 followers
3
740 views • 03/01/2024

The total solar eclipse of April 8 2024 is all about America having a giant ex drawn across it from the prophetical hand in heaven. The book of Genesis however shows that as America was prophesied in it It is also going to end the same way it began back in the book of Genesis. I think you might want to watch this video It is not long and directly to the point. For all those given prophetic warnings about the eclipse to come I hear no one speaking of this one.


At the very end of the video I show how Jacob made an X with his arms in relation to America being exed out


You can also go to my YouTube channel at ROOFTOP VIDEOS and I will give a link to make it easierhttps://youtu.be/RKab-PNAoLw?si=hZMSomohk36JWmqc
Time is short so I recommend you do study at the warning website at this link larrygmeguiar2.com

x eclipsebible prophecylast dayssolar eclipsewhere to goin the biblepath of eclipsetotalityhalf ofsigns in thehe heaven earth x out
