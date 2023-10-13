© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
"Will you re-freeze the $6 billion Mr. President?!"
DC_Draino: "I can only assume Hamas was incentivized to take dozens of hostages after they saw Biden fork over $6 billion to Iran in exchange for 5 people.
Turns out that when you pay terrorists for doing terrorism, you just get more terrorism. Biden’s foreign policy isn’t stupid - It’s evil."
https://twitter.com/i/status/1711813004218507290