FIRE TEXAS !! (YET AGAIN ANOTHER FIRE 8th NOV 23)

On November 8, 2023, a chemical plant explosion occurred in San Jacinto County, Texas.01 The cause of the fire is believed to have been from flammable liquids such as diesel and turpentine. One person was sent to the hospital with minor burns, and 19 employees were at the plant when the explosion occurred.1 The Polk County Emergency Management Office advised locals to shelter in place and turn off HVAC systems in homes and businesses “immediately.” Highway 59 was closed due to the explosion, and locals were urged to use alternate routes. The effects of the chemical in the air are unknown, according to Polk County officials.

