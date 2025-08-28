BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
💥The MoD, footage of the destruction of the medium recon ship 'Simferopol' of the UKR Navy by a Russian high-speed unmanned boat
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
76 views • 3 weeks ago

The Ministry of Defense released footage of the destruction of the medium reconnaissance ship "Simferopol" of the Ukrainian Navy by a Russian high-speed unmanned boat.

Adding: Breakfast Cereal General is upset.

Last night Russia launched the second largest aerial attack of the war with 600 drones and 31 missiles. The targets? Not soldiers and weapons but residential areas in Kyiv—blasting civilian trains, the EU & British mission council offices, and innocent civilians.

These egregious attacks threaten the peace that @POTUS is pursuing.

https://x.com/generalkellogg/status/1961070719342707017

Adding:

Southern Donetsk Axis — Russian “Vostok” TASK FORCE Group Maintain Momentum - @Voin_DV Sitrep

➡️29th Army Sector:

Assault groups finishing to clear western outskirts of Alexandrograd and forest lines, signidicantly advancing to Volchya river bank and Novoselovka.

➡️36th Army Sector:

Assault groups pushed from Yanvarskoe to the west, right to Novoselovka in Dnepropetrovsk region. AFU tries to counterattack but fails to stop the advancement of RuAF. 

➡️5th Army Sector:

Assault groups fighting for southern outskirts of Kamyshevakha. Southern forest lines are already cleaned from AFU presence. Enemy tried to counterattack at Novogeorgievka, but failed, lost 2 armored vehicles and around 10 KIA. 

Other sections of the front remain stable with no significant changes.

Via: @voin_dv

Adding:


Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
