The Rock Almighty. What Would The USA Look Like Under 'Kammunism'
US Sports Radio
US Sports Radio
27 views • 7 months ago

Enjoyed this video? Join my Locals community for exclusive content at athletesandwarriors.locals.com!

Today's humorous look at what a Harris regime would be (courtesy of the Babylon Bee), is a stark reminder of what it could look like without more Christ-followers voting. While i personally believe and most of all pray for a record Christian turnout, it may help to remind any fence-sitters what's at stake. But as we are the real happy Warriors Of Light, we can laugh all the way to the polls and beyond. Let's Rock!


Video credits:

Bride-Hell No

Put Bride on your playlist

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3YBzrpm

@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/4eWMhEm


The Babylon Bee - 10 Ways To Survive A Kamala Harris Presidency

The Babylon Bee app

https://apple.co/4fh7U1X

https://amzn.to/4hwsVrF


The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth.

Now streaming on US Sports Radio

http://www.USSportsRadio.net

Keywords
godjesuschurchheavy metalrock n rollchristian rockchristian metalussportsnetworkussportsradiotherockalmighty
