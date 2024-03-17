President Trump Speaks: Here's Why They Hate Him | TheRemnantVideo

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
FLASHBACK to the PDJT inauguration speech - The political elites hate him on both sides of the Atlantic. Why? Because he's not on board with their precious New World Order. RTV takes a closer look at President Trump's inauguration speech and its ramifications. Trump is far from perfect, but so was Constantine...and look how God used him. Pray for President Donald J. Trump!
A great red pill clip to share for the great awakening. Pray for President Trump. His enemies are Legion.