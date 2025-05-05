Black America's Addiction to Violence & Entitlement

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In contemporary America, a disturbing trend festers within the Black community: a reckless dependence on violence as the go-to method for settling disputes, paired with an arrogant sense of entitlement that shamelessly excuses such behavior. This problem is glaringly exposed by crime statistics and the flood of social media videos showcasing Black individuals, especially women, unleashing physical aggression in situations that scream for restraint or rational dialogue...
