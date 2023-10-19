FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.



The video was produced somewhere in Canada on October 18, 2023.





In these end-times, it is time for all of us to turn to the Christian God of the universe and to allow Him to search you, to search your heart and know your thoughts.





1 Corinthians 13:4-8; Micah 6:8 and Matthew 5:44 are indicators of where you stand in your relationship with God.



Further, Psalm 34:18 says: The Lord is nigh unto them that are of a broken heart; and saveth such as be of a contrite spirit. Psalm 51:17 adds: The sacrifices of God are a broken spirit: a broken and a contrite heart, O God, thou wilt not despise.



Isaiah 57:15: For thus saith the high and lofty One that inhabiteth eternity, whose name is Holy; I dwell in the high and holy place, with him also that is of a contrite and humble spirit, to revive the spirit of the humble, and to revive the heart of the contrite ones.



To be contrite means to have a feeling or expressing remorse or affected by guilt.



Psalm 139:23-24: Search me, O God, and know my heart: try me, and know my thoughts: 24 And see if there be any wicked way in me, and lead me in the way everlasting.



Allow God to see if there be any wicked way in you and get rid of your wicked ways or sins by asking Christ to cleanse you thoroughly from all sin.





