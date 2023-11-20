BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Cannabis Jimmy's mini series including Panama - the canal being taken over by the CCP - running out of fuel and food - the Lake is drying up - people are rioting - it is really messed up - Part A
PatriotsCannabisCo
PatriotsCannabisCo
205 followers
0
32 views • 11/20/2023

If there is anybody that knows what is going on, it is Michael Yon.  He knows more than anybody.  He says Black Rock and the CCP own the Canadian mining company that just got their contract renewed by the government and now they are rioting in the streets in protest . Ad some lunatic American attorney just shot two local Panamanian protesters at one of the road stops.  It is all over the internet. He looks like a KKK guy - total right wing lunatic who thinks he can go around and shoot innocent people

Keywords
updateriotspanama
