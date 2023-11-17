FPV pilots from the Russian Armed Forces have successfully destroyed more enemy equipment

54 views • 11/17/2023

Special thanks to Lostarmour for assisting in the identification of the enemy equipment.

We will continue to fly and defeat the enemy🫡

FPV pilots from the Russian Armed Forces have successfully destroyed more enemy equipment. The AFU was targeted by highly accurate kamikaze drones VT-40, which successfully hit the following targets:

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.