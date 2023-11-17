© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FPV pilots from the Russian Armed Forces have successfully destroyed more enemy equipment. The AFU was targeted by highly accurate kamikaze drones VT-40, which successfully hit the following targets:
- Tank T64BV
- Armored car Kozak
- Two M113 armored personnel carriers
- Two BMP-1
- Tank
- Anti-tank missile system Stugna-P
We will continue to fly and defeat the enemy🫡
Special thanks to Lostarmour for assisting in the identification of the enemy equipment.