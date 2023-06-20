Jesus' Heavenly Temple Erased: Part 4 (Resistance Rising! with Johnny Cirucci)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Watch Steve and Johnny have a riveting discussion about Daniel 8,9,12, Revelation 10, the papal apostasy, Jesus Christ’s closing ministry in the heavenly sanctuary, the prophetic significance of 1844, the Advent Movement, the Great Disappointment, and the Three Angel’s Messages of Revelation 14:6-12. Must-see!