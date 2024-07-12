PERP SURFING IS NOT A REAL THING ☚ NO MATTER WHAT THIS VIDEO SHOWS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Washingtons ghost - Speeding off from a traffic stop with a 6 year old in the front seat and a cop clinging to the door probably isn’t the best idea
Source: https://x.com/hartgoat/status/1811504088086942112
Thumbnail: https://steemit.com/memechallenge/@hippie-witha-gun/meme-challenge-66-my-entry