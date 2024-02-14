BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Chronicle of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict: events of February 12-13, 2024
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
23 views • 02/14/2024

Chronicle of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict: events of February 12-13, 2024


▪️ In the north of the enclave, Palestinian forces continue to attack Israeli patrols in the coastal zone. However, in recent days the intensity of hostilities in this area has decreased somewhat.


▪️In the central part of the enclave, the IDF suspended its offensive and concentrated on striking uncontrolled areas. One of the hits hit the village of Az-Zahra , where at least two civilians were killed.


▪️In Khan Yunis, Israeli troops continue to fight fiercely in the area of   Nasser Hospital . Massive strikes are regularly carried out in the vicinity of the medical facility, and all refugees were evacuated from neighboring schools.


▪️At the same time, the Israeli offensive continues in the Al-Ma'an area south of Bani Suheil , as well as in the direction of Abasan al-Kabir . Hamas militants conduct ambushes, but they are unable to completely stop the advance of IDF units.


▪️Meanwhile, in Rafah, Israeli soldiers carried out an operation to free two hostages. At the same time, the city itself was subjected to massive bombing, which claimed the lives of more than a hundred civilians.


▪️Police raids in various settlements and refugee camps continue in the West Bank. Over the past two days, Israeli security forces have detained more than 50 people, accusing them of aiding Hamas.


▪️On the Israeli-Lebanese border, Hezbollah fighters launched rockets at several areas of the Galilee . The targets were again IDF military bases, as well as electronic intelligence facilities.

israel palestine gaza lebanon west bank
