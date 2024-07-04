HALL OF FAME NBA PLAYER DESTROYED BY VAX POISON BRAIN CANCER

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
DIKEMBE MUTOMBO. This man has donated a substantial portion of his time and income to building hospitals and other projects in Africa and here in the U.S. He was known for his shot blocking ability. He's about 7 feet 2 inches tall. So, that was his specialty. Defense. My buddies didn't like him because he would stop the more flamboyant, exciting players, like Jordan, from scoring. I liked him when I was a child and still do.