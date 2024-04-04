BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
National Cybersecurity Strategy: Data Protection with Virtualized Security
Jason Christopher
Jason Christopher
6 views • 04/04/2024

This strategy advocates for the use of advanced virtualization technologies to create more resilient and secure computing environments. By leveraging virtualized security solutions, it seeks to protect critical data infrastructures against increasingly sophisticated cyber threats, ensuring the integrity, confidentiality, and availability of sensitive information. The approach combines the deployment of virtual firewalls, intrusion detection systems, and encryption mechanisms within virtualized layers of the IT infrastructure. This not only enhances the agility and scalability of cybersecurity measures but also enables a more efficient response to incidents and threats.

Keywords
data protectionvirtualized securitycyber defense strategiesnational cybersecurity framework
