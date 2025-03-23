© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"They’ve lost around 70,000 people in total just to try and hold onto a piece of the Kursk region, to have something to bargain with later."
Chechen commander, Apti Alaudinov says Ukrainian forces have suffered massive losses attempting to hold symbolic ground near Kursk — not for victory, but for leverage in future negotiations.
He adds that Ukraine’s total irrecoverable losses have long surpassed 1 million, with another 70,000 killed in just the past 7 months in this sector alone.
“The numbers are astronomical.”