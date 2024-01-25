Create New Account
The Miracle Cancer Drug Big Pharma Ignores | Joe Rogan Experience
StayingAwake
Published a month ago

"Heads up fellow Aussies.
There is another drug OPDIVO® (nivolumab) that has been on the Australian PBS for about 10yrs. They won't tell you about it & will make you jump through thier bs chemo poison therapy hoops before they will give it to you."

joe rogan experiencethe miracle cancer drugbig pharma ignores

