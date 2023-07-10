Thousands of YouTubers Who Pushed COVID Jabs Now Have Turbo Cancers

Do you remember the YouTube and TikTok influencers who shilled the experimental Covid-19 vaccines to their followers during the pandemic? Most of them received payments from the government and pharmaceutical companies to sway their followers into supporting the vaccine roll-out.

YouTube and other social media influencers were instrumental in spreading the mass formation psychosis that, as stated by Dr. John Malone, resulted in a significant portion of the population being essentially hypnotized into following the draconian Covid measures.

Fast forward a couple of years and karma is striking down those same YouTubers who took the jab and cashed in on Big Pharma money. Hundreds of these young and healthy YouTube influencers are now being diagnosed with cancer – and many of them have admitted they are suffering from rare and aggressive turbo cancers.

