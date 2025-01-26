BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Trump wants to reveal drone secrets: “It’s time for answers!” Donald Trump has announced that he will deliver a report on the mysterious drone incidents within a day of taking office
Trump wants to reveal drone secrets: “It’s time for answers!” Donald Trump has announced that he will deliver a report on the mysterious drone incidents within a day of taking office. According to Trump and others involved, questions remain unanswered about drone flights over sensitive areas such as Bedminster, nuclear reactors in Louisiana and safety-critical facilities in Wyoming. The repeated drone invasions have led to growing concern as neither the causes nor the people behind them are known. ❗️“It is unacceptable that no one is talking about it,” said Trump. The new government will close these gaps in security strategy and lift the curtain on these silent threats.

