Swedish CV-9040 IFV ambushed by Russian RPG 7 on Kremennaya

Swedish CV-9040 Infantry Fighting Vehicle was ambushed by RPG-7 anti-tank rocket-propelled grenade shells from the Russian 20th Guards Army on Kremennaya. CV-9040 manufactured by Saab, was delivered by Armed Forces of Ukraine to repel Russian assault unit. As a result, the two vehicles were destroyed after encountering Russian RPG-7 systems.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY