Judicial Watch | Jan 6 Documents Show Biden DOJ Abused Constitution

Tom Fitton, Judicial Watch:NEW! Jan 6 Documents Show Biden DOJ Abused Constitution
READ: https://www.judicialwatch.org/january-6-protestors-targeted/
Judicial Watch received 90 pages of records from the Executive Office for United States Attorneys, a component of the Department of Justice, in a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit that detail the extensive apparatus the Biden Justice Department set up to investigate and prosecute January 6 protestors.’’
The documents were uncovered by FOIA lawsuit against the Justice Department and FBI for records related to the death of Ashli Babbitt (Judicial Watch v. U.S. Department of Justice (No. 1:21-cv-02462)).
