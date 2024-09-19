The gospel was given to Church age Believers as part of our calling!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2Thess lesson #123; A look into 1Corinthians one, shows us what type of people GOD uses and how important our calling to accurately handle the WORD is during this dispensation. Do not allow religion and counterfeits to dictate your spiritual I.Q., Satan is a master at this confusion and distraction.