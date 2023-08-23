X22 REPORT Ep 3146b - [16 Yr Plan] Used Against [BO] & [HRC], WWIII, Cuban Missile Crisis, Stage Is Set

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep 3146b - August 22, 2023
[16 Year Plan] Used Against [BO] & [HRC], WWIII, Cuban Missile Crisis, Stage Is Set
Trump and the patriot's are using the 16 year plan against the [DS], they started it and they thought they had the upper hand and now the patriots are showing the people their plan, their plan was suppose to lead us to WWIII, a nuclear war and this is exactly what Trump is about to do, he is going show the people the truth. As time goes on he is becoming more innocent and the people that accuse him are becoming more guilty, the final stage is being set.
