X22 REPORT Ep 3146b - [16 Yr Plan] Used Against [BO] & [HRC], WWIII, Cuban Missile Crisis, Stage Is Set
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
1
154 views • 08/23/2023

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep 3146b - August 22, 2023

[16 Year Plan] Used Against [BO] & [HRC], WWIII, Cuban Missile Crisis, Stage Is Set

 Trump and the patriot's are using the 16 year plan against the [DS], they started it and they thought they had the upper hand and now the patriots are showing the people their plan, their plan was suppose to lead us to WWIII, a nuclear war and this is exactly what Trump is about to do, he is going show the people the truth. As time goes on he is becoming more innocent and the people that accuse him are becoming more guilty, the final stage is being set.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.


Keywords
donald trumpdeclaselection fraudx22 reportdsbiden regimecriminal syndicatecensorship industrial complex
