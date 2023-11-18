On Cam: Israeli Soldier Hurls Grenade At West Bank Mosque During Azan

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
An Israeli soldier threw a grenade at a mosque in the Palestinian village of Budrus near Ramallah in the West Bank. The incident took place when Azan was going on. The IDF said in a statement that it has suspended a soldier who was filmed throwing a stun grenade into the mosque. Watch this video to know more.
Hindustan Times