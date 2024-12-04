The SOLAR APOCALYPSE MERCHANDISER ~ TIM COHEN

What an Abomination Tim Cohen is to God's Word.

How can ANY CHRISTIAN AFFORD to Buy this Merchandiser's Stuff ?

Luke 4:18 The Spirit of the Lord is upon me,

because he hath anointed me to Preach The Gospel to The Poor;

NOT BILK Them of The Little Money They May Have,

LIke Mr. Tim Cohen Continues to Do !!!

When King Charles does Finally DIE,

Tim Cohen's PROPHECY House of Card's Will Totally COLLAPSE !!!





