Clearing Debris at the Odesa Seaport Administration and the neighboring Vostok Bank - Destroyed by a Nighttime Missile Attack by Russia on the Ukrainian Port Infrastructure.
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
93 views • 07/20/2023

Clearing debris at the site of the Odesa Seaport Administration and the neighboring Vostok Bank, destroyed by a nighttime missile attack on the Ukrainian port infrastructure.

The Russian Federation's attack on July 19 severely damaged the grain export infrastructure in the port of Chernomorsk, resulting in the destruction of 60,000 tons of grain. According to the Ministry of Agrarian Policy's press service, it will take at least a year to fully restore the port's operations.




Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
