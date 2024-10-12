BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Ukrainian rotation troops falls apart after unexpected Russian quadcopter attack!
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
201 views • 8 months ago

A group of Ukrainian troops were falling apart at their rotation site after being hit by an unexpected Russian quadcopter attack. The Russian Defense Ministry released footage on October 10, 2024, showing several Ukrainian armored vehicles with personnel trying to rotate units to their combat positions at night in a location in the Kharkov region. Meanwhile, drone operators from the Zapad Group of Forces reconnaissance unit of the Northern Group of Forces, waiting for the right moment to reach their position, and the quadcopter suddenly dropped two explosives, which indirectly closed the moving equipment, which was going to deliver the enemy group to the landing site. However, everything was quickly thwarted during the demolition!

Some of the survivors tried to hide in the nearby forest belt. However, another mini-bomb from the quadcopter hit them after hitting the combat vehicle. The video documentation shows that none of the Ukrainian personnel moved, after the quadcopter systematically repeated its actions, destroying those who fled. Continuously, drone operators from the Zapad Group of Forces successfully use various UAV to defeat the enemy including delivering cargo on the front lines of Kharkov. In the shortest possible time, their drones are capable of destroying small units, launching attacks on defensive fortifications, or destroying enemy Ukrainian combat vehicles.

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

ukrainian troopsrotation siterussian quadcopter
