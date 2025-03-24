Quantum Entanglement, Time Warps, and the Paranormal - Ani Sophene - Typical Skeptic # 1836

🎙️ Typical Skeptic Podcast – LIVE Tonight!

🕗 8 PM Eastern / 5 PM PST

📺 YouTube & Rumble





Guest: Ani Sophiene

🔗 YouTube: Quantum Messages with Ani Sophiene

Youtube.com/@QuantummessagesWithAniSophene

https://www.quantummessages1.com/ - Ani's Website





Episode Title: Quantum Entanglement, Time Warps, and the Paranormal





Bio:

Ani Sophiene is the host of Quantum Messages, a YouTube channel that delves into the mysteries of quantum realities, paranormal phenomena, and the hidden connections between military activities and temporal distortions. With a deep understanding of quantum entanglement and a personal history of experiencing time jumps, teleportation, and alternate present realities, Ani seeks to uncover the truth behind these enigmatic occurrences.





Episode Summary:

Join us as we dive deep into the connections between DUMBS (Deep Underground Military Bases), military installations targeted for nuclear strikes, and the surge of paranormal phenomena surrounding these areas. Ani Sophiene shares her insights on natural portals, Stargates, and the effects of military activities on time and space. We’ll explore how time jumping, teleportation, and alternate present realities might be linked through quantum entanglement.





Is the military's experimentation bending time and reality? Are sensitive individuals being impacted by these quantum distortions?

Find out tonight!





📌 Set a reminder and don’t miss this mind-bending episode!

Stay Fringe.





Disclaimer:

The views and opinions expressed by the guests on the Typical Skeptic Podcast are their own and do not necessarily reflect those of the host. The information shared is for entertainment purposes only. Viewer discretion is advised.





