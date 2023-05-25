BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Can Immersive Frequencies Transport You Within Music?
Finding Genius Podcast
Finding Genius PodcastCheckmark Icon
104 views • 05/25/2023

Craig Goldberg the Co-Founder of inHarmony explains how to Immerse yourself in a three-dimensional musical journey that will transport you to another realm!🌌🎶

Imagine this: You're enveloped in the same frequencies you're feeling, creating an otherworldly experience where you become one with the music.

It's like stepping inside a three-dimensional sonic wonderland!🎵💫

Craig Goldberg further elaborates Whether you're seated on a meditation cushion with tactile transducers beneath you or using headphones to amplify the sounds, your mind interprets it as a fully immersive adventure.

🧘‍♀️✨The frequencies you hear and feel harmonize, delivering a unique sensory experience that captivates your senses.

As you surrender to this extraordinary journey, something magical happens. Your body begins to sync with the music, entering a meditative state characterized by alpha and theta brain waves. ⏳💆‍♀️ In this blissful state, time loses its hold, and your eyes gently close as you surrender to the captivating melodies.

Get ready to lose yourself in the enchanting power of music! 🎶💫

Follow the link in our bio or check out the description to experience the full episode.🌟🔗

