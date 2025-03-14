BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Imagining New Nations
Fritz Berggren
Fritz Berggren
"Democracy" and "the Constitution" are powerful levers in the current war for your mind. In this podcast, I explain why both terms are problematic and neither will survive CW2 or WW3.

Already there is an entire political party that believes the "Constitution" is fundamentally evil. Currently, "Democracy" is anything but democratic in practice.

We must begin imaging what we really want when we are forced out of the fantasy of "democracy" and the "constitution."

The US Constitution was put together by a small group of similarly educated White and Christian men.  And that was still a difficult process. Imagine doing that with the current hodge-podge of "Americans" now.

The current state Israel is, by law, as Jewish ethno-state.  They have no interest in a false slogan like "we are all Israelis;"  they are not going to include the Palestinians as equals.


Practically speaking, a homogenous group of people, such as "white" and "Christian" makes the construction of a small, free, liberty minded and Christian people viable.   Building an empire of many nations results in tyranny, and likely an anti-Christ tyranny like the United States has become.

Fritz Berggren, PhD
www.bloodandfaith.com


constitutionchristiannationdemocracy
