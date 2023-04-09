An air strike by a Su-34 bomber on a bridge over the Sudost River in the Chernihiv region.

Su-34 brings a gift in the form of a glide bomb to a bridge in the village of Gremyach, Chernigov region.

This bridge was frequently used by Ukrainian nationalists to conduct raids on Bryansk region.

(VIDEO) Strike on the Ukrainian bridge. Pilots of the Western Military District (Western Military District) on the Su-34 today attacked the bridge over the Sudost River in the Chernihiv region of Ukraine. The bridge is located not far from the village of Gremyach. As a result of the fire damage, the bridge received significant damage.

The infrastructural facility on the territory of the enemy was hit, as it was used by the sabotage and reconnaissance group of the main intelligence department of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to advance into the territory of Russia and attack the inhabitants of the Bryansk region.

The second part did not collapse completely, but failed. The infantry will pass, but no equipment will pass. Worked X-29TD.

Damage to a bridge in the Chernihiv region after being hit by a Su-34 fighter jet of the Russian Aerospace Forces. Part of one of the spans collapsed. Before the bridge is completely out of action, one more blow is certainly desirable here, which will lead to the complete collapse of the span and make its repair difficult.







