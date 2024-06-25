"THE TIPPING POINT" ON REVOLUTION.RADIO IN STUDIO B, DR. ROBERT O. YOUNG

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Patriot Streetfighter, Scott McKay and Dr Robert Young discuss his published scientific research and the horror of the kill shot ingredients of graphene ferric oxide and pegulated hydrogel that was masquerading as a so-called anti-viral with accompanying boosters launching an assult on all humanity.