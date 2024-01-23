7-Year Eclipse Prophecy REVEALED with Lorenzo Garay [Aleph Tav Omen for America]

A major series of prophetic signs appeared over America beginning with a Total Solar Eclipse of August 21, 2017. Then there was the recent Annular Solar Eclipse of October 14, 2023. In what is now becoming apparent as supernatural "grand finale", the upcoming Total Solar Eclipse of April 8, 2024 is going to overlap over the previous eclipses in such a unique way, that this phenomenon is beyond the realm of mere conicidence.
We will be
examining the "Salem" AND "Samaria" cities of America that these signs
are pointing towards and the likely outcome of what appears to be the
Aleph Tav (beginning and end) of America during these last days. Joining
us is special guest, Lorenzo Garay, a retired engineer and watchman who
will be sharing his special findings with us. ---: Overcome Babylon-Abraham Ojeda
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.