7-Year Eclipse Prophecy REVEALED with Lorenzo Garay [Aleph Tav Omen for America]

A major series of prophetic signs appeared over America beginning with a Total Solar Eclipse of August 21, 2017. Then there was the recent Annular Solar Eclipse of October 14, 2023. In what is now becoming apparent as supernatural "grand finale", the upcoming Total Solar Eclipse of April 8, 2024 is going to overlap over the previous eclipses in such a unique way, that this phenomenon is beyond the realm of mere conicidence.

We will be examining the "Salem" AND "Samaria" cities of America that these signs are pointing towards and the likely outcome of what appears to be the Aleph Tav (beginning and end) of America during these last days. Joining us is special guest, Lorenzo Garay, a retired engineer and watchman who will be sharing his special findings with us. ---: Overcome Babylon-Abraham Ojeda

