Geopolitical Analysis on NATO vs. Multipolar World - 𝐄𝐡𝐬𝐚𝐧 𝐒𝐚𝐟𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐣𝐚𝐝 - Syriana Analysis - July 14, 2023
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
0
35 views • 07/16/2023

I'm sharing this video from 'Syriana Analysis' on YouTube, from 07/15/2023, with description from there.

Geopolitical analyst from Iran, 𝐄𝐡𝐬𝐚𝐧 𝐒𝐚𝐟𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐣𝐚𝐝 shares his thoughts on the proxy war between NATO and Russia and its implications on the rest of the world.

𝐄𝐡𝐬𝐚𝐧 𝐒𝐚𝐟𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐣𝐚𝐝: https://twitter.com/Safarnejad_IR


 Syriana Analysis is an independent political commentary channel founded by award-winning journalist #KevorkAlmassian. As a geopolitical expert, Almassian aims to provide educational content critical to the mainstream media and establishment narratives.

Keywords
iranrussiaukrainesyriarussianukrainiansmo
