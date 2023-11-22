BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Radio Discussion: Facing Some Hard Facts - Part Three
The Berean Call
The Berean Call
20 views • 11/22/2023

You’re listening to Search the Scriptures Daily, a program in which we encourage everyone who desires to know God’s truth to look to God’s Word for all that is essential for salvation and living one’s life in a way that is pleasing to Him. Judgment Day! Islam, Israel, and the Nations is the title of Dave Hunt’s latest book, and in this segment of our program we have had an on-going discussion of the book and related events in the news. We’re currently in chapter 8, which is titled “Facing Hard Facts.”Dave, you mentioned the late Yasser Arafat, who is perhaps the most unique character on the stage of modern history, and not because of what he did as much as how the world has honored him. How does so obvious an evil man, a mass murderer of innocent women and children, how does a person like that receive the Nobel Peace Prize?


Keywords
israelislamjudgment daydave huntberean call
