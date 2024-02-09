WE REVISIT THE STUG 3 GERMAN ASSAULT GUN SERIES FOR SOME GOOD OLD PROVEN DESIGN FUN

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
These were the most successful machine at killing tanks in World War II even outstripping turreted tanks in kills. And more were lost due to their own crews demoing them due to lack of fuel, breakdown, stuck or non recoverable running gear damage than direct hit losses! Lot of fun in game and maybe the future of tanks now.