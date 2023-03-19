BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Sodom & Gomorrah is alive: transgender supporters are increasingly violent (1)
Follower of Christ777
Follower of Christ777
585 followers
102 views • 03/19/2023

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.


Credits to Rebel News.


Rebel News’ Drea Humphrey did a masterful compilation on the violence incited by supporters of drag queen story time including Antifa, an extreme far left group that supports immorality and communism.

Western nations are the modern-day version of Sodom and Gomorrah as sexual perverts want to go after innocent children to corrup their minds.

We are truly living in the end times, in the day of Noah and Lot, in the days of Sodom and Gomorrah.

In Matthew 18:6, the Lord Jesus Christ says: But whoso shall offend one of these little ones which believe in me, it were better for him that a millstone were hanged about his neck, and that he were drowned in the depth of the sea.


That includes Catholic prelates who have been caught in the abuse of children, primarily young boys! Drag queen story time tellers are no different.


For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].

