Glenn’s MUST HEAR rant on D.C. corruption has NEVER been more important

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Glenn Beck
April 25, 2023
A Glenn Beck rant from just days after the 2020 presidential election recently went viral, and it’s clear why the passionate moment resonated with millions: Americans are FED UP with D.C.’s toxic obsession with power, and politicians’ ability to avoid consequences — no matter how hefty their crimes. This is a must-hear Glenn Beck moment, and even though it’s been over two years since first airing, Glenn’s words have NEVER been more important…
► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL
► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn
► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: / @blazetv
► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...
Connect with Glenn on Social Media:
http://twitter.com/glennbeck
http://instagram.com/glennbeck
http://facebook.com/glennbeck
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GOWVSVqESzA